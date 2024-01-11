DeVonta Smith fully participates in practice, Jalen Hurts limited and A.J. Brown sits out

The Eagles had good news and bad news on the injury front at wide receiver Friday.

DeVonta Smith was listed as a full participant in practice after missing the regular season finale with the ankle injury he suffered during the team's Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. The Eagles wound up being down two wideouts in Week 18 after A.J. Brown left their loss to the Giants with a knee injury and Brown did not take part in practice Thursday.

The guy responsible for getting Smith and Brown the ball was a limited participant. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt his right middle finger against the Giants and said Thursday that he probably should not have tried to stay in the game after the injury, but said he's progressing the right way to play against the Buccaneers.

Safety Reed Blankenship (groin) and safety Sydney Brown (knee) were out along with Brown. Wide receiver Britain Covey (groin) was the only other limited participant while cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and running back D'Andre Swift (illness) got in full sessions.