Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said on Monday that wide receiver Devonta Smith “impressed early on” in his time with the team and that he thinks the first-round pick will “do tremendous things this year.”

Smith’s smooth transition to the NFL and his prospects of reaching Johnson’s expectations may be helped by his prior relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Before OTAs, Smith said “just because we had that connection in college doesn’t mean that it’s the same now” in reference to their shared history at Alabama. Now that they’ve worked together again, Smith told reporters from a football camp on Monday that rekindling old sparks has turned out to be a big positive for him.

“It’s great to have that connection come back,” Smith said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It just feels like old times. Like back in college.”

Smith also told reporters that his plan is to be the guy for the Eagles in the passing game and continuing to draw on his connection to Hurts would be a good way to make that happen.

DeVonta Smith: It feels like old times with Jalen Hurts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk