DeVonta Smith expected to make professional debut for Philadelphia Eagles tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a player that NFL fans all across the country are excited to see perform. The Heisman-winner didn’t get to see the field in the Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 preseason game, but he’s expected to see some action on the field tonight.

According to John Clark of NBC, Smith should be on the field in tonight’s Week 2 preseason matchup, where the Eagles will take on the New England Patriots.

The game is loaded with former Alabama stars like Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Landon Dickerson, just to name a few.

The game will take place in Philadelphia and kick off at 7:30 pm CT on NFL Network.

Roll Tide Wir will continue to follow DeVonta Smith and former Alabama players all across the NFL as the 2021 season approaches.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories