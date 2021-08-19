DeVonta Smith expected to make professional debut for Philadelphia Eagles tonight

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a player that NFL fans all across the country are excited to see perform. The Heisman-winner didn’t get to see the field in the Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 preseason game, but he’s expected to see some action on the field tonight.

According to John Clark of NBC, Smith should be on the field in tonight’s Week 2 preseason matchup, where the Eagles will take on the New England Patriots.

I’m told if all goes expected DeVonta Smith will get some plays tonight 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/XNDU5RZpt0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2021

The game is loaded with former Alabama stars like Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Landon Dickerson, just to name a few.

The game will take place in Philadelphia and kick off at 7:30 pm CT on NFL Network.

Roll Tide Wir will continue to follow DeVonta Smith and former Alabama players all across the NFL as the 2021 season approaches.

