DeVonta Smith expected to make his preseason debut against the Patriots
I’m told if all goes expected
DeVonta Smith will get some plays tonight 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/XNDU5RZpt0
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2021
Despite taking a limited amount of reps during two days of joint practice with the Patriots, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to make his preseason debut on Thursday night.
Smith participated in team drills during a joint practice against the New England Patriots on Tuesday, his first since he sprained his left MCL on Aug. 1.
“I’m excited. I feel good,” said Smith. “Just taking it day by day, step by step, just continuing to get better and get more comfortable with it.”
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would not commit to Smith playing in Thursday’s preseason action, with most pointing to the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 12.
