DeVonta Smith is expected to play tonight

Eagles rookie receiver Devonta Smith didn’t get his feet wet in last week’s preseason opener. It appears, though, that he will tonight.

Smith is expected to play against the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Early this month, Smith sprained his knee in practice. He returned to team work Tuesday in a joint practice with the Patriots.

The Eagles used the 10th overall choice on the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver from Alabama. They are counting on him to emerge as their No. 1 receiver as a rookie, and he still has time to do that before the season opener.

