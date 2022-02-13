DeVonta Smith on the Eagles potentially adding a veteran receiver in free agency
The Eagles finally have a true No. 1 wide receiver in former Alabama star DeVonta Smith, and as the former Heisman Trophy winner prepares for his second season in the NFL, a veteran presence is something that would be greatly welcomed.
During a sitdown with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Smith made it clear that a veteran and mentor at the position would help.
“I feel like it would help,” Smith said. “Somebody that’s already been there. I know it would help for me, just being under their wing, how they operate, how they are as a pro.”
The Eagles currently have seven receivers on their roster, with only Smith, Quez Watkins, and Greg Ward as guys at the position that are guaranteed roster spots in 2022.
Jalen Reagor will look to finally breakout, while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is expected to return as well.
