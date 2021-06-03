DeVonta Smith contract: Eagles WR reportedly agrees to $20 million deal

Eagles, DeVonta Smith reportedly agree on $20 million contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeVonta Smith and the Eagles are close to finishing the 1st-round pick’s rookie contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Smith, the 10th pick in this year’s draft, gets a four-year, $20.1 million deal that’s fully guaranteed.

As is standard for rookie 1st-round picks, the Eagles have a 5th-year option, so they hold his rights through 2025.

With an average of $5.03 million, Smith becomes the 39th-highest-paid wide receiver in the league and the highest-paid Eagles receiver. Jalen Reagor, who was the 21st player taken last year, averages $3.32 million per year.

Smith caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns last year at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy. He’s the first wide receiver the Eagles have taken with a top-10 pick since they made Kenny Jackson the fourth overall pick out of Penn State in 1984.

He’s one of only three players they’ve drafted with a top-10 pick in the last 20 years, following Lane Johnson in 2013 and Carson Wentz in 2016.

