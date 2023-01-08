DeVonta Smith breaks Eagles single-season record for catches by a wide receiver

A.J. Brown isn’t the only player breaking records on Sunday, as DeVonta Smith just joined Swole Batman in the record books.

With his first catch of the afternoon, Smith logged his 80th reception, passing Irving Fryar for the Eagles franchise record for receptions by a wide receiver.

Fryar had 88 receptions for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1996.

Tight end Zach Ertz holds the franchise single-season receptions record with 116 in 2018, and running back Brian Westbrook caught 90 passes in 2007.

Smith was drafted by the Eagles 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2020, and he set a franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards.

Smith’s first reception on Sunday also set a franchise record for the most catches in a player’s first two seasons. Smith was tied with former second-round pick Jordan Matthews, who had 152 receptions in 2014 and 2015 for Philadelphia.

