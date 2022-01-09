DeVonta Smith breaks DeSean Jackson’s Eagles’ rookie receiving record

Four years ago today, the Alabama Crimson Tide won their fifth national championship under Nick Saban on a Tua Tagovailoa walk-off touchdown pass to a then-freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Two national titles, and a Heisman Trophy later, Smith just broke DeSean Jackson’s franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie in a single season.

Four years ago today, Alabama won their fifth national championship under Nick Saban on Tua Tagovailoa's walk-off TD pass to DeVonta Smith. Still incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Fxoj698cY — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2022

Smith entered Saturday’s contest 38-yards shy of tying Jackson, and hauled in a 25-yard catch on a tipped pass, to log his first target of the night.

After a 12-yard comeback, Smith was just one-yard short before securing an out route to land at 916-yards before exiting.

DeVonta Smith just set the Eagles rookie receiving record 🙌pic.twitter.com/NTfVxJ3pX8 — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

Smith will finish 84-yards shy of 1,000 on the season, as he’s unlikely to play beyond the second quarter.

