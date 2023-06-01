DeVonta Smith among four veterans not in attendance for Day 2 of Eagles’ OTAs

DeVonta Smith is preparing for his second annual Celebrity Softball game , and with last minutes details needing to be addressed, the Eagles star was absent from Day 2 of OTAs.

No DeVonta Smith today at #Eagles practice. All minicamp practices are voluntary. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 1, 2023

OTAs are voluntary, and Smith is a year away from any new contract discussions, so it’s an absence that shouldn’t be that big of a deal.

He wasn’t the only player to miss Thursday’s workouts, with Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, and Brandon Graham also not in attendance.

The Eagles look to have pretty good attendance at their second OTA session but several veterans aren’t here. Among them: DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham As a reminder: All these OTAs are voluntary. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 1, 2023

Cox arrived on Tuesday for the first session, telling the media that he “likes to pop his head in” while maintaining his professionalism.

