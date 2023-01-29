DeVonta Smith’s 1-handed catch over 49ers’ Jimmie ward sets up Miles Sanders TD run

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles got the ball first against the 49ers’ vaunted defense and promptly struck first on an 11-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a Miles Sanders touchdown run.

The biggest play of the drive was this 29-yard one-handed reception from DeVonta Smith over Jimmie Ward on fourth down.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

