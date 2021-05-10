Is Devonta Smith already Philadelphia's WR1?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liz Loza & Eric Edholm discuss Alabama wideout Devonta Smith, who was drafted 10th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in April's draft. With a bare cupboard in terms of effective pass-catchers and paltry 2020 numbers, can Smith already be projected to lead the Eagles in targets and receptions?

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals think they could have NFL’s best WR room after adding Ja’Marr Chase

    Do the Cincinnati Bengals have the best WR room in the NFL?

  • Joel Embiid explains how Kobe Bryant inspired him to play basketball

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid discusses what Kobe Bryant did for him to play basketball.

  • Doug Pederson excited to watch Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor in 2021

    Doug Pederson is looking forward to watching Jalen Hurts and the rest of his former players in 2021. By Dave Zangaro

  • Your Alzheimer's Risk Increases Dangerously By Doing This, Say Doctors

    Rich or poor, famous or anonymous, civilian or President of the United States—Alzheimer's disease does not discriminate.The most common form of dementia, it affects about five million Americans today. That number will increase considerably in the next 30 years, to a projected 16 million Americans in 2050—which makes gaining a greater understanding of this disease critical.Yet Alzheimer's continues to intrigue and confound researchers. It's a complex disease with many risk factors, some of which you can't change, like your age or genes. But some promising research is being done that shows that you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia through simple lifestyle tweaks.Read on to discover the healthy habits that may keep Alzheimer's at bay, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 You're Not Getting Enough Sleep Harvard Health reports that sound sleep may help protect your brain against Alzheimer's disease. Studies have shown a connection between poor sleep and a higher risk of beta-amyloid protein plaque accumulation—one of the telltale signs of the disease. Amyloid proteins accumulate in your brain daily. When you are in slow-wave sleep—the deep sleep phase when your memories are shored up—your brain sweeps out any surplus amyloid proteins. If your sleep is interrupted, however, during this slow-wave phase, these amyloid proteins can build up, forming plaque on brain tissue. Researchers think this may be the initial stage of Alzheimer's, and that it may occur years before symptoms emerge.The Rx: Getting a solid seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommendation. 2 You're Not Exercising Get moving: Regular exercise can reduce your risk by up to 50 percent according to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation. Studies show that women from ages 40 to 60 who exercised regularly demonstrated a profound reduction in cognitive decline and memory loss. The benefits of regular physical activity extend to those who have already been diagnosed: Studies show that regular exercise can slow further deterioration in those who have begun to demonstrate cognitive problems. It's thought that exercise protects against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia by stimulating the brain's ability to maintain old connections while creating new ones.The Rx: So, what is the recommended amount of physical activity? An ideal plan involves aerobic exercise and strength training. Aim for 30 to 40 minutes, three to four days a week. 3 You're Not Eating a Mediterranean Diet Prevention starts with the food choices you make. What you eat is critical for optimal brain health, and with the right Alzheimer's diet, you can influence the health of your genes. Studies of people who ate a Western diet versus those who ate a Mediterranean diet are striking. Brain scans taken at the beginning of one study show that those eating a Western diet already had more amyloid protein deposits than those eating a Mediterranean diet. Scientists believe these proteins are a waste product from the energy expended when brain cells communicate.The Rx: When we talk about the Mediterranean diet, we're talking about eating lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, nuts, whole grains, olive oil, fish, moderate amounts of eggs, dairy, red wine, and eating red meat sparingly. 4 You're Not Connecting Socially Humans are highly social. We do not do well in isolation, and as it turns out, neither do our brains. Studies show that staying socially engaged can protect against Alzheimer's and other dementias. Developing and nurturing a strong social network is a priority for both mental and brain health. Face-to-face connection with folks who care about you, and whom you care about, is key.The Rx: You don't have to be the life of the party, but you do need time to connect with people who make you feel heard and who stimulate your mind. 5 You're Not Drinking — But Just a Little A glass of good wine at the end of the day can help clear the mind, and now research shows that it might actually be good for the brain too! There is conflicting evidence that moderate consumption of alcohol—one to two drinks a day for men, one for women—reduces the risk of Alzheimer's. Some studies have shown that drinking in moderation can lower inflammation in the body and help your brain clear away toxins associated with Alzheimer's. But the key is moderation: There's strong evidence that drinking heavily on a regular basis increases the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia—so tipple just a little.The Rx: Check the French wine shelf in your local wine store. A study done in the French wine-producing region of Bordeaux found that red wine might be of particular benefit! 6 You're Not Keeping a Healthy Weight Here's another reason to trim that waistline! Recent research shows that people that obese or overweight at age 50 could be an increased risk for developing Alzheimer's at an earlier age. Researchers found that study participants with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher at age 50 were likely to develop Alzheimer's seven months sooner than those in the study who were at a healthy weight. As well, the study showed that the higher the BMI, the sooner the disease occurred.The Rx: A good way to start dropping weight is by saying bye-bye to carbonated beverages. One can of Coke contains 39 grams of added sugar, which is more than the American Heart Association recommends per day (36 grams for men and 25 grams for women)!RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 7 You're Not Learning New Things Keep learning and you can help lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease. The more you do it, the stronger your brain becomes. Research is still being done, but studies point to mental stimulation acting like a workout for your brain. A fun way to do this is to make like Rodney Dangerfield and go back to school (not high school, but enroll in a Spanish class or learn to play guitar)! According to researchers at Harvard, new brain cell growth continues even into late adulthood—and the action of learning and having new experiences can stimulate that process.The Rx: Study a foreign language, learn to paint or sculpt, practice a musical instrument. The more novel and complex the activity, the greater the brain benefit. 8 You're Not Buckling Up or Wearing a Helmet Keep your noggin as safe as you can. Certain types of head injuries may increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's or dementia. Factors that may affect your risk include the severity of an injury you may have had and the age when you sustained it. If you injure your head in a car accident or take a spill from your bike without a helmet, it could increase your risk of Alzheimer's years from now. Want to be "brain smart"? Buckle up every time you get in the car no matter how short the trip, and wear a helmet when biking.The Rx: As we age, falls are an increasing risk. Check your home for places you may slip or trip. For instance, if you have an area rug, make sure it's got floor-gripping padding underneath to keep it in place. Install easy-to-grab bars in your shower to help minimize risk. 9 You're Not Getting Balanced, Practicing Coordination With head injuries from falls an increasing risk as you age, staying steady on your feet becomes all the more critical. Doing balance and coordination exercises can keep you agile and help you avoid falls. Studies show that exercise is a well-established way to keep you steady and strong—and as you can see from this guide, it has multiple benefits for the brain and body.The Rx: Try yoga, Pilates, or Tai Chi to help stay healthy and coordinated. 10 You're Not Managing Your Blood Pressure It's not just bad for your heart; many studies also show a connection between high blood pressure and dementia. In fact, autopsy studies show it's common for people with Alzheimer's-related brain changes to also have signs of vascular damage in the brain. Observational studies have linked high blood pressure in middle age, along with diabetes and smoking, as raising one's risk for developing Alzheimer's or dementia.The Rx: Keeping your blood pressure down is good for your heart and brain. One way to do that is to limit your alcohol intake to no more than one or two drinks a day.RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta 11 You Didn't Quit Smoking Here's another reason to quit: smoking is perhaps the most preventable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Not everyone who smokes will get Alzheimer's, but some studies indicate that risk increases with duration and intensity of smoking, and decreases with time after quitting smoking.The Rx: Butt out! When you stop smoking, the brain benefits from improved circulation almost immediately, and your skin will look better too. And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • NFL rumors: Eagles, Panthers viewed as top spots for Deshaun Watson

    One prominent national columnist puts the Eagles at the top of his list as Deshaun Watson's potential future home.

  • Job hunting in SC? Struggling to find workers? Share your COVID-19 work woes

    Gov. Henry McMaster last week announced South Carolina would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefits. We want to hear from employers struggling to fill positions, as well as employees still looking for work.

  • Panthers waive Frank Herron

    Not long after he signed with Carolina, Frank Herron will have to find a new team. The Panthers waived Herron on Monday while also making official the signings of undrafted free agents Spencer Brown and Paddy Fisher. Herron signed with Carolina on April 13. He’s also spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Titans, Lions, and [more]

  • Report: Chiefs to release TE Sean Culkin

    According to a new report, the Chiefs have released a tight end who had planned to earn his salary in Bitcoin this year.

  • NFL Team Preview: 2021 Patriots rank dead-last in fantasy football appeal

    For our 2021 team preview series we're counting down from the least fantasy relevant squad all the way to No. 1. Starting things off, in unfamiliar territory, are the 32nd-ranked Patriots.

  • Number changes, pro-ready Trey Lance, possible Richard Sherman return and other 49ers news

    Check in with the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rival 49ers to see what has been going on recently.

  • Browns claim Chase McLaughlin

    The Browns have added a kicker. Per the transaction wire, Cleveland claimed Chase McLaughlin on Monday. The Jets waived McLaughlin late last week. McLaughlin has spent time with several teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. After spending time with the Bills and Vikings, he kicked in [more]

  • A rivalry shocker: EKU hires new head coach away from archrival Morehead State

    Eastern Kentucky does not look far to fill a prominent Colonels head-coaching position.

  • Bears' 2021 Draft class will help team get tough, win close games

    Ryan Pace said he and the Bears specifically targeted tough players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Falcons want Matt Ryan to master “new nuances” in offense

    The Falcons gave quarterback Matt Ryan a new weapon to work with when they drafted tight end Kyle Pitts last month and he’ll be working with a new quarterbacks coach as well. Charles London joined head coach Arthur Smith’s staff after spending the last three years with the Bears and he said on Monday that [more]

  • Bengals invite another WR to rookie minicamp

    The Cincinnati Bengals added another wide receiver to the roster for minicamp.

  • Gas prices are likely to hit a 7-year high ahead of Memorial Day after hackers shut down a major oil pipeline in the US

    US fuel prices are likely to hit $3 per gallon after hackers shut down the largest oil pipeline in the US on Saturday.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow in former QB's NFL comeback, per report

    Six years after he last tried to make an NFL roster, Tim Tebow is now in line to get another opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Bramble of branches turns out to be heap of slithering snakes, Georgia video shows

    A jogger who discovered them said it looked “as if the ground was moving.”

  • Dogecoin Is a Classic Pump-and-Dump Scheme: These Stocks Are Much Smarter Buys

    In that time, we've watched as high-profile digital currencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) have skyrocketed from under $1 to about $54,000 per token, as of Tuesday evening, May 4. Despite three massive drawdowns over the past decade, Bitcoin has averaged an annual return in the triple digits. The Shiba Inu dog breed, made famous by Dogecoin.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell doubles down on Dominion attack during Steve Bannon podcast interview

    Fanatical Trump supporter again accused company of conspiracy, encouraging employees to turn themselves in