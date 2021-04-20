DeVonta Smith 2021 NFL Draft: What to know about Giants' potential pick

DeVonta Smith Alabama treated art

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer by the day. With the Giants set to pick at No. 11 in the first round, we'll be giving an in-depth look at potential prospects who could soon call New York home.

Here's a loot at Alabama WR DeVonta Smith...



By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 170

- 2020 stats: 117 receptions, 1,856 yards, 24 TDs

- Accolades: 2020 Heisman Trophy, 2020 AP Player of the Year, 2020 Fred Biletnikoff Award (Best WR), 2020 Consensus All-America

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: Although he’s a slender wideout who has body dimensions that are maxed out in both his upper and lower halves, he plays much bigger than his frail structure indicates. Possessing sure hands and body control, he has little trouble with making catches in traffic, but his fundamentals remain the same on routine ones as well. Although he may never make defenders miss consistently in space, he has elongated strides that allow him to eat up operating room quickly. A polished route-runner, he has a well-developed understanding of how to create separation and he also contains a diverse release package when facing challenges at the line of scrimmage. An added incentive to his game, Smith also has value on special teams, as he’s proven to be a dangerous punt returner.

Why He Fits

The Giants added arguably the top receiver on the free agent market, Kenny Golladay, in free agency. But after showing what he could do on the field last season, there's still a fit for Smith.

While the Giants got a good rookie campaign from Darius Slayton, he took a step back in his sophomore season. His game still needs refinement, as being a deep ball threat is his only true plus at the moment. And while adding John Ross could work out, it's a big risk with his injury history.

Smith's skill set is as NFL ready as it comes despite his size, and a trio of Golladay, Smith and Sterling Shepard has the potential to dominate secondaries across the league with their versatility.

Speaking of that, Smith is extremely versatile in the slot and outside, working short, mid-range and deep ball situations at a whim. Adding another playmaker to this group that's already better on paper than last season will only help one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league in 2020.

NFL Comp

- NFL.com: Calvin Ridley

- ESPN: Marvin Harrison



Random Fact



Smith and former teammate and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy would play rock, paper, scissors to see who'd run the route that would most likely result in a touchdown during their time at Alabama.

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III confirmed that was the case when they were caught on video doing it.

Social Moment

Speaking of Ruggs, Smith never ran his 40-yard dash after not working out at Alabama's Pro Day. But he did say he could beat Ruggs, who ran a 4.27 40-time, in that very race.

And he was uber confident...