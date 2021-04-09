Will DeVonta Smith be a #1 wide receiver at the NFL level?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Fantasy's Liz Loza and Yahoo Sports NFL draft analyst Eric Edholm take a look at the Crimson Tide wide receiver and offer their NFL comparisons for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s everything we know about newest Eagles’ LB Eric Wilson

    Eric Wilson signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Brandon Staley wants Chargers offense to use variety of personnel groupings

    While he’s spent his time in the NFL on defense, one of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s most important jobs is to further develop young quarterback Justin Herbert. To that end, the club signed center Corey Linsley, who Staley said should help give Los Angeles a “winning edge.” But the team’s larger offensive philosophy will [more]

  • Don't count on Washington trading up with Atlanta for the No. 4 pick

    It may look enticing, but the Washington Football Talk Podcast isn't fully sold on trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Cowboys News: Prescott throws on video, more free agency moves

    The latest Cowboys news and notes, including the latest NFL draft rumors, and the Cowboys two completed signings that took place Wednesday.

  • Jets' NFL Draft No. 2 pick receiving little interest for trade: report

    The Jets are seeing "very little interest" from teams regarding a trade for the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

  • Jamel Herring recaps win over Carl Frampton, eyes Oscar Valdez next

    WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring breaks down his big win against Carl Frampton and says his main priority now is to unify titles with WBC champion Oscar Valdez.

  • The Week in Numbers: billionaires and big rebounds

    From a new generation of billionaires.. to a hopeful outlook for the world economy. Here is the Week in Numbers. First up... 6% is the International Monetary Fund's new outlook for global growth this year. And that would be a rate unseen since the 1970s. "What we are seeing is multi-speed recoveries around the world."Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath says the sunnier outlook reflects brightening prospects for the U.S. after Washington enacted $1.9 trillion in relief spending.4,097 points marked another record closing high for the S&P 500 Index on Thursday, with tech stocks driving the gains. Investors got a mood boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep supporting the economy. Nearly 1.3 million fewer cars could be made in the U.S. this year, according to an industry body. It's nothing to do with the global health crisis, though. It's a worldwide shortage of silicon chips that's biting hard instead. Friday saw Hyundai become the latest big name to cut output as supplies run short. Phonemakers and other gadget brands are snapping up the available chips first.$4.7 billion is the cost to Credit Suisse from the collapse of Archegos Capital. The Swiss bank was slower than some U.S. rivals to dump stocks connected to the investment fund, and is literally paying the price. At least two top executives are losing their jobs as a result.And 2,755 is how many billionaires there are in the world, according to Forbes Magazine at least. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos tops the list for a fourth year, just edging out Tesla chief Elon Musk. The chart features 493 new entries, and Kim Kardashian West is one of them. A lucrative cosmetics business sees her sneak in near the bottom of the list, with an estimated worth of just the one billion dollars.

  • Amazon workers poised to vote against unionizing

    Amazon led by a wide margin in a vote over whether to unionize an Alabama warehouse, after several hours of counting ballots Thursday, but the final result is still up in the air in an election that may decide whether the site becomes Amazon's first organized workplace in the U.S.Amazon is the second-largest private employer in America and unionizing it has been a goal of a U.S. labor movement seeing declining membership.But with about half of the roughly 3,200 ballots counted on Thursday night, the tally is poised to reject unionization by more than a 2-to-1 margin.Though sources told Reuters that roughly 500 of those ballots have been challenged, which could close the gap when vote counting continues on Friday.Representatives for Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union were able to question ballots on suspicion of tampering and voter eligibility, among other issues.It wasn't clear how many votes each side challenged, but the union on Wednesday said hundreds were contested, mostly by Amazon.The company had not commented on that claim.If necessary, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board will formally determine the results of the election.

  • Masters 2021, round two: live scores and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Justin Rose shows value of control to leave Masters big-hitters flailing in his wake Masters 2021: Tee times for second round and latest odds

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Another week, another hole-in-one for Fleetwood

    Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday recorded a hole-in-one for the second straight event, this time at the 16th hole at Augusta National during the Masters first round. Fleetwood took dead aim with a nine-iron in the late afternoon calm and fired at the pin from 170 yards. "It was a lovely looking shot ... a couple of bounces and in," Fleetwood said after a two-over-par 74 that trailed leader and compatriot Justin Rose by nine shots.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • LaVine, Vucevic lead Bulls past Raptors, 122-113

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points, making eight of 10 shots. ''I think we've got to be a team now that that really tries to jam it inside,'' said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who has worked the 6-foot-11 Vucevic into the offense since the deadline trade with Orlando.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.