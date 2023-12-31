DeVonta Smith exits Lincoln Financial Field with crutches, walking boot after loss to Cardinals

The Eagles suffered a 35-31 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Still, according to Josh Tolentino, the injury to DeVonta Smith is more concerning after he exited Lincoln Financial Field on crutches and in a walking boot.

Devonta Smith is on crutches and in a walking boot — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 31, 2023

Smith logged three catches for 30 yards on Sunday before exiting the contest, and he’s amassed 1,000 yards receiving in back-to-back years.

At 11-5, the Eagles will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed if the Cowboys defeat the Commanders in Week 18.

