Devonta Freeman signs with Giants, agent says; could play vs. 49ers

49ers could face Freeman, whose agent says is joining Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New York Giants have a major void at running back after Saquon Barkley was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL sustained in their Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. They have filled it -- or at least attempted to do so -- ahead of their matchup with the 49ers on Sunday.

Devonta Freeman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday that the Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract with the veteran back. According to Schefter, Freeman will sign his contract on Wednesday and be eligible to play against the 49ers in Week 3.

Devonta Freeman will sign the contract in the morning, practice with the Giants on Wednesday and could play as soon as Sunday. https://t.co/zLwjEHuDA9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Assuming Freeman signs Wednesday and produces three consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, the earliest he likely would be able to practice would be Friday, just as Mohamed Sanu did last week after signing with San Francisco. Nonetheless, you can expect Freeman to be out on the field against the 49ers on Sunday, just as Sanu was against the New York Jets.

The 49ers should have a pretty thorough scouting report on Freeman, considering he was Kyle Shanahan's lead back for two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, which just happened to coincide with Freeman's two career Pro Bowl selections.

With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both expected to miss the game against the Giants with injuries, many wondered if Freeman might reunite with Shanahan on the 49ers. Instead, they'll face him on Sunday.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast