Devonta Freeman shuts down retirement rumors: ‘I got 10 more years in me’

Devonta Freeman isn’t retiring anytime soon.

In fact, the former Atlanta Falcons running back thinks he has another decade left in him.

Freeman, who is still a free agent after the Falcons released him this offseason, slammed the latest retirement rumors in a since-deleted tweet on Monday.

“I got 10 more years in me,” Freeman tweeted, via NBC’s Mike Florio. “Kill that fake retirement s--t! & Btw F all y’all!”

While Freeman remains adamant that he isn’t done playing in the NFL, his options for next season are pretty limited based on the type of contract he’s apparently looking for.

The 28-year-old has struggled in recent years, and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2016. After missing nearly all of 2018 with a groin injury, Freeman mustered just 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last year. So, even with three years left on his deal with Atlanta, the Falcons released him in favor of Todd Gurley instead.

Freeman apparently had a one-year, $4 million deal offered to him by the Seattle Seahawks last week, though he shut them down. Seattle eventually turned to Carlos Hyde instead, offering him the same deal.

Freeman is apparently willing to simply sit out the 2020 season if he doesn’t get the right offer, too.

Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to sit out and skip the season if his number isn't met. I agree with @caplannfl that he is unlikely to get a better deal than the one he left on the table. https://t.co/SjzQI5U9sX — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 22, 2020

The retirement rumors swirled even more on Monday after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks that as a very real possibility for the veteran if he doesn’t settle soon.

Story continues

“[Freeman] still wants big money. Could he actually retire? Maybe,” Rapoport said while suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles could be a good fit for him. “Probably more likely is at some point just realize to take what he can get.”

From NFL Now: Former #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman faces a tough reality for a talented veteran, as the prices have plummeted in an offseason like none other. pic.twitter.com/7LgWqO2kVP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

There are plenty of teams in the league that could use Freeman this season, though likely not in a role that he’s used to or wants to be in.

Until he finds the deal he wants, though, Freeman seems willing to just keep waiting.

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman shut down retirement rumors in a since-deleted tweet on Monday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: