Devonta Freeman reportedly expected to sign with Giants after Saquon Barkley injury

The New York Giants appear to have their new running back in the aftermath of Saquon Barkley’s season-ending ACL injury.

Devonta Freeman is expected to sign with the Giants this week, according to NFL Network and Newsday. The deal is contingent on Freeman passing a COVID-19 screening, according to both reports. Terms of the expected deal have not been reported.

Tumultuous offseason for Freeman

The 28-year-old former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler has been a free agent since being released this offseason. He reportedly drew interest from multiple teams and turned down an offer from the Seattle Seahawks.

Devonta Freeman, corredor de los Falcons de Atlanta, realiza un acarreo en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Danny Karnik) More

His agent dropped him, and he threatened to not play at all this season if he didn’t get his asking price. He has since signed with Drew Rosenhaus in an attempt to revive his prospects of playing.

A rash of injuries to running backs across the NFL in Week 2 opened up opportunities for Freeman, leading to the reported offer from the Giants. Barkley injured his right knee on Sunday against Chicago Bears and was confirmed with an ACL tear on Monday.

Can Freeman find Pro Bowl form?

The Falcons released Freeman in March in a salary cap-saving move two years into a five-year contract extension that made him the league’s highest-paid running back when he signed it in 2017. He was coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons when he signed the deal, but his health and production suffered after the extension.

Freeman played only two games in 2018 because of a groin injury and saw his rushing average drop to a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019.

