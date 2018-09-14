Devonta Freeman Out With Knee Injury vs. Panthers, Tevin Coleman in

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.

Freeman was ruled out for the Falcons home-opener after missing practice all week. The running back sustained the injury when he was hit late in the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Eagles last week.

The 26-year-old recorded six carries for 36 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on three catches in the season-opener.

Left guard Ben Garland will also miss Sunday's game due to a calf injury. Wide receiver Russell Gage is out with a knee injury. Rusher Tevin Coleman will play in place of Freeman.

The Falcons play the Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.