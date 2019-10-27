Devonta Freeman fined for Week Seven altercation with Aaron Donald

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a Week Seven altercation. Only one of them was be fined for the incident.

Per a league source, Freeman was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Freeman also was ejected for throwing a punch.

Donald wasn’t fined, according to a league source. He lifted Freeman off the ground but threw no punches and otherwise violated no rules that would have triggered discipline.

The incident came after Rams defensive back Cory Littleton intercepted a pass in the third quarter, with the Rams leading 20-3. The Rams would win the game, 37-10.