Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

The Falcons are making a playoff push, and they’ll have their leading rusher back for it.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on 92.9 The Game this morning that Devonta Freeman had cleared the concussion protocol, and would practice fully today.

Quinn said he was “pumped to have him back,” though Quinn seems pumped about pretty much everything.

Freeman has been out since Week 10, when he left the win over the Cowboys after two snaps. Getting him back on the field is good news for an offense that has begun to find itself, as they prepare for this week’s game with the Vikings.