Devonta Freeman agrees to terms with Saints

The Saints hosted a number of players, including cornerback Prince Amukamara, running back Devonta Freeman and running T.J. Yeldon. They didn’t take long to agree to terms with Freeman on a one-year deal, according to Freeman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Freeman played at Florida State with Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Freeman appeared in five games for the Giants in 2020, getting 61 touches for 230 yards and one touchdown. The Giants cut him in January, and he signed with the Bills’ practice squad during the postseason but did not play for Buffalo.

The Falcons drafted Freeman in the fourth round in 2014, and he spent six seasons in Atlanta.

In seven seasons, Freeman has played 82 games and has 1,005 carries for 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has added 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns.

