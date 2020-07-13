If free agent running back Devonta Freeman is going to sign with a team, he’ll either need to find a new agent or negotiate the deal himself.

Freeman’s agent, Kristin Campbell, is terminating their relationship, NFL.com reports.

Amid reports in May that Freeman was considering retirement or skipping the 2020 season, Freeman insisted that he will play this year. But he remains unsigned, four months after the Falcons cut him.

With Campbell representing him, Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract with the Falcons in 2017. That Campbell has stopped representing him now suggests there’s some type of disagreement between the two of them about what kind of contract Freeman should be pursuing now.

Freeman is coming off a 2019 season in which he had 184 carries for 656 yards, a career-low average of 3.6 yards per carry. Teams that have reportedly expressed interest in signing him this offseason included the Seahawks and Jaguars, although it’s unclear whether those teams have any interest now.

Devonta Freeman’s agent cuts ties with him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk