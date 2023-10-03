Devon Witherspoon's 97-yard pick-six gives Seahawks 21-3 lead

Devon Witherspoon had his first interception Monday night, and he made it count.

The Seahawks rookie cornerback stepped in front of Parris Campbell and caught Daniel Jones' pass in stride. Jones was the only player who had a shot at stopping Witherspoon, and it wasn't much of a shot.

Witherspoon's 97-yard pick-six has the Seahawks on top of the Giants 21-3 after three quarters.

It was the second-longest pick-six in team history.

The first-round draft pick is having the night of his young career.

He has six tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a pick-six.

Jones is 19-of-24 for 152 yards.