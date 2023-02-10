Devon Witherspoon’s versatility could be useful weapon for Cowboys

The way things are shaping up, the most drafted position in the first round of 2023 could end up being cornerback. As it stands now, as many as seven different prospects could end up hearing their names in the first 31 picks come April. Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a consensus order to the group, as teams continue their evaluations to find the best fit for the defense they play.

When a position is this loaded, it can have ripple effects. It can simultaneously allow a team’s top, or one of their top, guys to fall to them despite a rating higher than their draft slot while also allowing for higher rated guys at other positions to be in play when a run on a position happens. Either scenario would be helpful for a team like Dallas at the No. 26 position.

Devon Witherspoon could be the type of top prospect to fall in this scenario. At only 6-foot and weighing just 180 pounds, some teams will see Witherspoon as a slot only corner and not a fit for their defensive style.

The Cowboys have a series of unknowns at the position behind Trevon Diggs and rookie sensation DaRon Bland. Anthony Brown is a free agent, Jourdan Lewis is coming off injury and there’s uncertainty surrounding the overall ability of Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, Dallas will definitely have their eyes on the position and here’s what they’ll find when looking at Witherspoon’s film.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot

Listed Weight: 180 pounds

Games Played in 2022: 12

Jersey Number: 31

Impact Plays (2022): 3 interceptions, 14 passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 184 yards allowed, 0 touchdowns

Stat (20212): 32 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles, 41 total tackles

Film Study Information

Games Watched: Penn State (2021), Wisconsin (2022), Michigan (2022), Northwestern (2022)

Best Game: Northwestern (2022)

Worst Game: Wisconsin (2022)

Strengths

Witherspoon’s work ethic and film study made him one of the best cover corners in 2022.

He is one of, if not the best prospect when the receiver is mid route. He knows the route concepts, breaks on the ball and makes plays that cause incompletions or immediate stops. He was top 10 in passes defensed, and only allowed quarterbacks to throw for a 24 quarterback rating when he was targeted.

An excellent athlete, Witherspoon played three high school sports, including track and field. His athletic ability allows him to stick with his assignment in man coverage and allows for makeup plays on defense when he has a false step.

His best ability could be in the run game. Even at only 180 pounds, he holds up against blocks, and makes stops at the line of scrimmage. He led his team in special teams tackles as a freshman and would likely be a key contributor there for the Cowboys.

Weaknesses

He is a slender prospect, and even though he is great at block shedding for a corner, he is not a player who can press outside against bigger receivers. His restrictions due to size could cause some teams to consider him a slot corner only.

Witherspoon has great confidence in what he sees in front of him, and it can lead to over aggressiveness that can get him beat by double moves that led to big plays or penalties. These issues can take care of themselves with good coaching and experience, but early on could be an issue.

Witherspoon was nearly academically ineligible in high school. All indications are that he has turned that around and is now one of the best film study prospects in the entire draft, but teams drafting in the first round will dig into everything and it was still an issue just a few years ago.

Fit with the Cowboys

If the slenderness of Witherspoon doesn’t scare the Cowboys draft team away, then Witherspoon could be the exact addition this defense needs. He can play both boundary and in the slot, plus he adds toughness in the run game, which is lacking at the position in Dallas.

With Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis coming off of season ending injuries, the Cowboys might not want either to return, especially since the team needs to free up cap space. Dallas already has good corners on the special teams unit like Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin, and Kelvin Joseph, so getting Witherspoon to start with Trevon Diggs and rookie sensation DaRon Bland could give the Cowboys a lock down secondary for the next few years or more.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire