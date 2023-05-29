Devon Witherspoon still limited but staying late after practice

The Seattle Seahawks turned a few heads at the 2023 NFL draft when they selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall. Not that he wasn’t viewed as a top prospect, but rather because the general consensus was selecting Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at the spot instead.

But once the initial shock wore off and fans got to see what kind of corner Witherspoon projects to be, excitement started to rise exponentially. Witherspoon looks to bring serious physicality to the position, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Legion of Boom days.

However, Witherspoon has been somewhat limited at practice in these early days of offseason work. While Witherspoon might be limited on the field, he is putting more than his fair share of time in at the facility. According to Mike Dugar at the Athletic:

“First-round pick Devon Witherspoon continues to be held out of seven-on-seven action, but he’s in all of the defensive installs, position drills and walk-throughs. And he’s been getting extra work in after practice with assistant defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead.”

It seems the Seahawks are taking it slow, physically, with their top draft pick, but fans shouldn’t be concerned that he isn’t going to be ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 this September.

