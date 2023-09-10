Devon Witherspoon, Stetson Bennett among inactives for Rams-Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon is officially inactive for Week 1.

The No. 5 overall pick won't play in the Seahawks' season opener against the Rams while he deals with a hamstring injury. This appeared to be the likely outcome from the start of the week. Reports earlier in the day also indicated that Witherspoon was unlikely to play.

But Witherspoon is expected to return sooner than later.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, safety Jamal Adams, guard Ben Brown, guard Anthony Bradford, and linebacker Tyreke Smith are also inactive for Seattle.

The Rams have quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Zach Evans, guard Kevin Dotson, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson inactive. Los Angeles elevated quarterback Brett Rypien to serve as Matthew Stafford's backup.