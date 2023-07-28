Devon Witherspoon signs rookie deal, Seahawks add former Washington RB

Our long national nightmare is finally over.

The Seattle Seahawks’ top pick from the 2023 NFL draft had been holding out over an unsigned rookie contract since the start of training camp on Wednesday, but the two sides have finally made peace.

As first reported by Jordan Schultz and now confirmed by the team, Seattle and Witherspoon have agreed to a fully-guaranteed rookie deal. It’s worth $31.86 million and has a signing bonus of $20.17 million.

Sources: #Seahawks and No. 5 overall pick CB Devon Witherspoon have agreed to a 4 year, fully-guaranteed $31.86M rookie contract with a $20.17M signing bonus. The deal is done and Spoon will report to training camp. pic.twitter.com/eB99bq7fPH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 28, 2023

That signing bonus was the sticking point in Witherspoon’s contract. Specifically, how much would be paid up-front (better for the player) and how much deferred to another time (better for the team) There’s no word yet on what arrangement was reached on that part.

For now, fans should rest easy knowing the holdout was short and Witherspoon can now join his teammates. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters earlier this week that he’ll be competing with Coby Bryant at the slot position.

Seattle also signed former Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa. To make room on the 90-man roster, rookie cornerback Montrae Braswell has been waived.

