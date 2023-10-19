Devon Witherspoon shares his thoughts on scary movies 'NFL Slimetime'
Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive back Devon Witherspoon shares his thoughts on scary movies and more on Nickelodeon "NFL Slimetime".
Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive back Devon Witherspoon shares his thoughts on scary movies and more on Nickelodeon "NFL Slimetime".
Among the third base nominees: Ryan McMahon, Arenado's replacement with the Colorado Rockies.
Boeheim has never been shy with his thoughts on media. Now he's a member.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
The league announced the news Wednesday morning.
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
There is a whole lot going on with the 76ers. Who knows where it will all lead?
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The league may soon start penalizing another tackling technique.
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.