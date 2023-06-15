Devon Witherspoon sends Seahawks into summer break with an interception

The Seattle Seahawks held their final offseason practice yesterday before the start of training camp in around six weeks.

On the final play of the practice, the team’s No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft – former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon – sent the team into their summer break by picking off rookie QB Holton Ahlers. Watch.

The final play of OTAs.@DevonWitherspo1 closed it out in style! 🥄 pic.twitter.com/aLLtGOJ7FT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 14, 2023

