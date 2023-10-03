Devon Witherspoon: Seahawks knew Daniel Jones likes to stare down his first target

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a sensational game on Monday night, with two sacks and an interception he returned 97 yards for a touchdown. Afterward, he said the Seahawks knew exactly what they had to do to beat Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Asked about the Giants' 11 sacks on Monday night, Witherspoon revealed that the Seahawks expected Jones to show with his eyes who his first option was, and struggle if his first option wasn't open.

"We were just trusting our game plan that coach laid out for us," Witherspoon told NFL Media. "We knew he liked to stare down his first target. So he had his back turned, a lot of guys won their one-on-one matchups up front, shout out to our D-line. Without them, we couldn’t have made the plays we made.”

It was a dominant game for the Seahawks' defense, and a disaster for Jones, who looks nothing like the franchise quarterback the Giants thought they were signing to a long-term contract this offseason.