Devon Witherspoon says he’s ‘very high’ on Michael Penix Jr.

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon was a guest last night on the NFL Draft Week space on Twitter, and he was asked for his opinions on some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft class – some of whom he competed against personally. On the subject of Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, Witherspoon said he sees his skillset translating well to the NFL, especially his mobility.

As for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., Witherspoon made it clear that he’s a big fan of his game, complimenting his pocket presence and ability to make every throw. You can listen to the full recording at the link below:

Penix is easily the best fit for Seattle in this draft class given his experience with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The only question is if he’ll still be available when the Seahawks are on the clock at No. 16 overall. Our best guess is that he won’t be – the x-factor being the Raiders, who pick at 13. While they signed Gardner Minshew in free agency his contract is far from a long-term investment and Penix has been heavily connected with them throughout draft season.

Nothing is certain, though. Far weirder things happen every year in the draft than a prospect like Penix sliding a few spots lower than he’s projected for. We’ll find out tomorrow night if it’s meant to be for Penix to stay in Seattle.

