Devon Witherspoon ready to reignite chemistry with Lions Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions were quite busy this offseason addressing the cornerback position after a season where it was obvious it needed improvements. After signing Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Mosely, and CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Lions cornerback room looks vastly upgraded. However, with Mosely and Gardner-Johnson only on one-year deals, the long-term future at cornerback needs to be addressed. Nevertheless, there is one cornerback who can fit right into the Lions secondary, knowing he has his six covered.

Devon Witherspoon may not be the biggest dog in the house, but he more than makes up for it with his bite. He processes a type of energy on and off the field the coaching staff convents making him an instant culture fit for the Lions. He has the mentality and confidence to go against anyone he lines up against and come up on top. The competitiveness in him is unmatched, talking smack anytime he has the chance to play mind games with the opponent’s head.

He talks a lot of smack, but he has the athleticism and skills to back it up, only allowing 200 yards and no touchdowns last season. The most impressive stat in Witherspoon’s resume that has been circulating is only allowing one catch in press coverage and a 24.6 passer rating, which was best among Power Five corners. His game oozes CJ Gardner-Johnson from the physicality to the mind games, and I have a feeling that if he comes to Detroit, they will be tied to the hip.

In the secondary, everyone needs to have chemistry to ensure nothing gets missed, and if Witherspoon lands with the Lions, he will have his old Illinois roommate, Kerby Joseph, to help him out. While killing his Pro Day, Witherspoon was asked how it would feel to reunite with Joseph.

Also, you can read between the line on whom the Lions were scouting after sending cornerback coach Dre Bly and defensive backs coach Brian Ducker to Illinois’ Pro day.

New @Lions cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is in attendance for Devon Witherspoon’s pro day. Detroit has the 6th overall pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/2t57UTwXkD — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearsonTV) April 5, 2023

It would be fun to see Witherspoon and Joseph back on the same field wreaking havoc in the secondary. With the added bonus of an already-developed chemistry, the transition would be an easy process for the rookie. The Lions have an established culture in place that would make Witherspoon a natural fit and could be easily seen taken with one of the Lions first-round selections.

