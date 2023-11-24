Devon Witherspoon pulls off a no-look PBU to save a touchdown

This is one of the more remarkable pass deflections that you’ll ever see.

Watch Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witehrspoon show off some sensational instincts on this play, recovering just enough to get the back of his hand on a ball intended for Brandon Aiyuk that saved a touchdown.

Not many DBs are making that play at any level of experience. It’s worth repeating. For Witherspoon to be this good this soon indicates his ceiling is somewhere beyond our knowing.

While this particular game is probably cooked, the future remains bright for this franchise, in no small part thanks to Spoon.

