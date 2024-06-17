Devon Witherspoon prepared to take another step this season

Devon Witherspoon made the Pro Bowl and finished fourth in defensive rookie of the year voting in 2023 after the Seahawks made him the fifth overall pick. It could have been better.

The cornerback missed three games with a hip pointer.

He plans on being healthier and better this season.

"First of all, I want to play all games, the whole season," Witherspoon said, via John Boyle of the team website. "I missed a couple games last year so I'm trying to make sure I get through the whole season healthy and then I'm just really trying to build on my year. I left a lot of plays out there on the table that I wish I had back, so just trying to make those plays this year."

Witherspoon showed why the Seahawks drafted him in the top five, making one interception, 79 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and 16 pass breakups in his first season.

He has become more of a vocal leader this offseason and could earn the "C" on his jersey for this season.

"I think he's been doing an awesome job, just being vocal," receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. "To me he looks like the captain of the defense, making sure everybody's lined up and just using his voice more from year one to year two. He's been great. A phenomenal player, All-Pro. I'm a big fan of him, so I'm just definitely excited to watch him take the steps physically.

"He's getting bigger. He's getting faster and just more comfortable, being smarter. He plays extremely fast, and we all know how physical he is in the run game on whoever has the ball. I'm glad he is on my team."