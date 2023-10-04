Devon Witherspoon is the NFC defensive player of the week

Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a coming out party at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Witherspoon helped turn Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' night into a disaster in the 24-3 Seahawks win. He had two of the team's 10 sacks and he returned an interception 97 yards for the first touchdown of the rookie's NFL career.

Witherspoon had one other quarterback hit and he was credited with seven tackles overall. The performance was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday when they named Witherspoon the NFC's defensive player of the week.

The Seahawks picked Witherspoon in the first round with the hope that he'd provide them with games like he had on Monday, so they'll be hoping it's the sign of things to come.