Devon Witherspoon has full practice; Jamal Adams is limited

The Seahawks need all the help they can get after the season-opening loss to the Rams. They got some in Wednesday's practice.

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a full practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring early in training camp and is on track to play his first NFL game. He was limited in practice last week and inactive for last Sunday's season opener against the Rams.

"This is his first chance; this is his opener; I'm excited to see him," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via the team website.

Safety Jamal Adams continues to work his way back from a quadriceps injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 1. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

"This is an important day for those guys, an important day for us to get those guys back out," said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when asked about the defensive backs. "We'll be careful with Jamal's reps. This is his first time on the field, but we'll get him out there. He'll work a little service team today and all that and start his way back."

Left tackle Charles Cross, who left Sunday's game with a toe injury, missed practice Wednesday. Linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and defensive end Mike Morris (shoulder) also did not practice.

Linebacker Devin Bush (shoulder) was limited.

Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) were full participants.