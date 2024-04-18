Devon Witherspoon discusses Seahawks’ transition at head coach

Seahawks second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon didn’t speak with the media much last season, which is the case for all rookies. We should get to hear from him more this year and on Wednesday we got a sample when Witherspoon had his first press conference as a member of the team.

Here’s what Witherspoon had to say about going from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald as head coach.

Seahawks making a few players available today to talk about the offseason. Here’s Devon Witherspoon talking about transition to Mike Macdonald. pic.twitter.com/hZriyD3ZWv — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 17, 2024

Witherspoon will be a key component of Macdonald’s defense in Year 1. Last season he split time at the left boundary and in the slot, where he really shined as a disruptive playmaker. If the Seahawks can manage to add a promising young left corner in the draft it would free Spoon to wreak havoc in the slot full-time. That’s one of many angles we will be watching in next week’s 2024 NFL draft.

Either way, we are eagerly looking forward to what Witherspoon does in Year 2. If he can improve on his tackling he will soon be one of the best defensive backs in the league.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks roll dice on Day 3 QB in Athletic mock draft

PFF grades and rankings for every new Seahawks player

Every move the Seahawks have made so far this offseason

Seahawks fleece Jim Harbaugh, Chargers in this mock draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire