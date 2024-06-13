Devon Witherspoon describes Mike Macdonald’s unique coaching style

The Seahawks were supposed to be a dominant defensive team under former head coach Pete Carroll. For a while, they were definitely that, fielding the best unit in the league for four straight seasons when they were at their very best (2012-2015). However, after that fateful 2015 season this group started to fall off and they were never able to regain their footing or even come close to being an elite defense again in the Carroll era. In fact, the last few years they had become one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

That’s just one of the many good reasons why the team moved on from Carroll this offseason and went in a different direction, albeit with another defense-first kind of coach. Mike Macdonald did a brilliant job leading the Ravens defense over the last two years, quickly transforming what had been an average unit into the top defense in the league in every meaningful way.

Heading into his first year coaching the Seahawks, defensive players are raving about the unique way he sees the field. Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon told reporters before yesterday’s practice that Macdonald’s approach is nerdy but in a good way.

Devin Witherspoon on learning a new defense: “We’re starting to catch our swag with it.” Says Mike Macdonald sees/teaches defense in a unique way. “Nerdy for sure, but in a good way.” pic.twitter.com/2cZQRkwEmO — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 12, 2024

In the past Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs were arguably the most important players for this unit – moving forward that responsibility will now be carried by Witherspoon and defensive end Leonard Williams. Getting those two playing their best ball will be a big factor in finally turning this defense around.

Witherspoon will need to improve his tackling but he’s already a superb cover corner and arguably the best pass rushing defensive back in football. We’re thrilled to see what he does in Year 2 under Mike Macdonald.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire