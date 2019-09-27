Devon Williams, USC transfer, announces commitment to Oregon over Oregon State

Two days after Oregon State announced USC transfer wide receiver Jevon Williams would join the Beavers, Williams announced his commitment to Oregon on Twitter.

"I would like to say thank you to Oregon State University especially Coach Smith for opening their arms to me and my family and giving me the opportunity to play in their program," Williams posted on Friday afternoon. "The past 3 weeks have taught me so much. I am so honored and excited to be attending my dream school. This has been a long time coming and i appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this place. I know in my heart that this is where I belong and I cannot wait to be playing in Autzen Stadium wearing Green and Yellow. With all that being said I would like to announce that IT'S OFFICIAL I AM A DUCK."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver will be eligible to play for Oregon in 2020. He has three years of eligibility left. Williams will likely be catching passes from UO's current back-up quarterback Tyler Shough.

The Lancaster, California-native was rated the nation's No. 1 athlete by Rivals and the nation's No. 6 wide receiver by 247Sports in the 2018 recruiting class. As a senior at Lancaster High School, Williams had 71 catches for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns while intercepting five passes at safety.

