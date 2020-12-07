Devon Williams and others will likely return for Oregon Ducks vs. Washington

Devon Williams and others will likely return for Oregon Ducks vs. UW originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Help is on the way.

The Oregon Ducks (3-2) are expecting to have leading receiver Devon Williams back for Saturday's matchup against rival Washington (3-1) at Autzen Stadium, Mario Cristobal told the media Monday afternoon.

"In terms of Devon Williams, we expect him to be available," said Cristobal.

Williams missed his first game of the season against California but he leads the Ducks with 13 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns this season in four games played. The former five-star athlete was breaking out as the Ducks best playmaker down the field, with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, before missing last weekend.

The Ducks head coach went on to say linebacker Dru Mathis, wide receiver Bryan Addison and safety Nick Pickett should return as well, but he's "not positive" on Dontae Manning's status.

Cornerback Daewood Davis also will not play against Washington.

Addison, Davis, Mathis, and Manning all did not play against California. Mathis had played in the Ducks first four games totaling nine tackles (three solo) .

Additionally, star freshman linebacker Noah Sewell is "ready to roll" after leaving the game late against the Golden Bears. After that contest, Cristobal described his injury as a stinger.

Next, the Oregon Ducks (3-2) can win the Pac-12 North by defeating the Washington Huskies (3-1) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, December 12th. Kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. PT.