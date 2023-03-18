Devon Toews with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson has been called up, as the Detroit Red Wings are dealing with injuries.
The Detroit Red Wings host the Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Bally Sports Detroit.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
"It cannot be held against Edey that he is 7-4. If he takes illegal contact, it should be a foul," said Bo Boroski, who spent 20 years as a DI ref.
Nittany Lions have won 10 of the last 12 NCAA Championships.
Our top-10 free agents include a pair of players who are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson, a pair of first-round draft picks would be the compensation if he’s signed to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match. For the other, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s free and [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
Iga Swiatek's Indian Wells title defense ground to a halt in a straight sets semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Friday, the world number one later revealing she is battling a rib injury.Swiatek was disappointed that she was unable to implement the tactics her coach had devised after analyzing her loss to Rybakina in Melbourne.
Mexico will face Japan on Monday in the WBC semifinals.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta.
Chad Knaus: 'Nobody is holding the single-source providers accountable at the level that they need to be .... we’re not getting the right parts.'
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]
At the World Cup Finals, Mikaela Shiffrin tied Lindsey Vonn's record with her 137th career Alpine skiing World Cup podium.
The 64-man field for next week’s WGC-Dell Match Play has been released.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to stir tension in the tennis world, and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said Friday that it's not only Ukrainian players who are feeling the strain."All of us (are) just trying to keep calm in the locker room ... all of us understand Ukrainians and we really feel bad for them."
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.