Devon Toews with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 10/01/2023
Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 10/01/2023
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Taylor Swift is ready to root on Travis Kelce once again.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker as the last pieces of the MLB playoff field were determined Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
Buck Showalter couldn't turn around the tragic 2023 Mets, and it cost him his job.
The Bulldogs got 20 fewer first-place votes than they did the week before.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Jrue Holiday didn't stay in Portland for long.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.