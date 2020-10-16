Devon Kennard limited, 4 players sit out Thursday practice for Cardinals

Because the Arizona Cardinals’ next game is on Monday night instead of on Sunday, their first injury report of the week did not come out until Thursday. On Thursday, Arizona has four players who did not practice because of injuries, including two outside linebackers, a position already affected because Chandler Jones is now on injured reserve.

Dennis Gardeck, who had two sacks in his first-ever defensive snaps in the NFL, sat out with a foot injury and Kylie Fitts, Chandler Jones’ backup, sat out with a hamstring injury.

Starter Devon Kennard, who missed the last two games with a calf injury, appears to be on track to play on Monday. He was limited on Thursday.

Starting right guard J.R. Sweezy was another player to sit out on Thursday, He has an elbow injury that caused him to leave Sunday’s game. Rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence sat out with a knee injury. He exited Sunday’s game as well.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb), safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (thumb) all were full participants.

Did not practice:

LB Dennis Gardeck (foot)

LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring)

DL Rashard Lawrence (knee)

G J.R. Sweezy (elbow)

Limited participation:

LB Devon Kennard (calf)

Fill participation:

S Budda Baker (thumb)

S Chris Banjo (hamstring)

LB Jordan Hicks (wrist)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



