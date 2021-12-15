Devon Jackson holds firm with his commitment and signs with Oregon

Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe are about to receive some help. A lot of help.

Inside linebacker Devon Jackson held firm with his commitment to the Oregon Ducks as he was one of the first to officially sign during the early signing day.

Jackon is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Most recruiting services give the Omaha, Neb. native as a four-star recruit. He had offers from Miami, Arizona State, Auburn and Illinois.

It’s a big early win for new Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who has just a few days on the job. Keeping the defensive recruits will be a priority for Lanning as he is finishing out his duties as the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

One of the reasons Oregon hired Lanning is his recruiting abilities and so far, those abilities are coming in handy.

