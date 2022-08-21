Devon Allen shows off his Olympic speed — and celebration — for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of moves this offseason, including adding at wide receiver with the trade for A.J. Brown. But Brown was not the only addition to the roster at receiver, as the team signed former Oregon wide receiver, and current Olympic-level hurdler, Devon Allen.

Allen showed off that Olympic speed Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, racing behind the secondary for this long touchdown catch:

Of course, when you are an elite-level hurdler, the celebration dance is easy:

This has been a busy spring and summer for Allen. He participated in Oregon’s Pro Day back in April, and ran an unofficial 4.35-second 40-yard dash. Following that performance, the Eagles brought him in for a workout in April, leading to a three-year undrafted rookie deal.

Back in July at the 2022 World Athletic Championships, Allen was disqualified for a false start in the final race. It was a controversial ruling to say the least.

On this play, however, there was no flag, and no controversy.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire