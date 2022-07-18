Devon Allen experienced the devastation of a false start before the 110-meter hurdles world championship on Sunday night, and now he’ll have to shake it off and put his head in a very different space.

Allen is a week away from starting training camp with the Eagles, where he’ll try to make the roster as a wide receiver. He said after he was disqualified for starting Sunday night’s hurdles final one-thousandth of a second early that his focus will now be on football, but he has much more to do in track and field in the future.

“I’m hungry for everything I do. My goal is to be the best hurdler ever and I still have a chance to do that, and my goal is to play in the NFL and help right now the Eagles win a Super Bowl. There’s not really much I can do. It’s just one race, which is frustrating — track and field is so difficult because you train a whole year for one race,” Allen said. “It happens and I’ll learn from it.”

Allen played wide receiver at Oregon from 2014 to 2016 before turning his attention to track full time. He’ll surely be rusty on the football field, but his incredible athleticism makes him a player the Eagles are eager to see in their training camp.

Devon Allen: Goal is to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl after hurdles disqualification originally appeared on Pro Football Talk