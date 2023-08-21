De'Von Achane week-to-week with shoulder injury

The Dolphins received some good news on running back De'Von Achane after the rookie suffered an injury during the second preseason game.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that Achane is week-to-week with his shoulder injury. While a defensive lineman fell on Achane, he avoided serious injury.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Achane has rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries in two preseason games. He’s also caught four passes for 41 yards.

McDaniel also confirmed that quarterback Mike White is in concussion protocol and will be out for the final preseason game. McDaniel noted some on his staff found “irregularities” with White to get him placed in the protocol.

The club will re-sign quarterback James Blackmon to have three available signal-callers this week, McDaniel said.

Tight end Eric Saubert and guard Robert Jones also suffered injuries and are in rehab processes that could take more than a week or two.