De'Von Achane wanted to keep playing, Dolphins held him out as a precaution

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane returned from injured reserve today but managed just one carry for one yard before exiting the game with an injury to the same knee that has kept him out for the last month. Fortunately, the injury appeared to be minor.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Achane felt good enough that he was asking to keep playing, but the coaching staff decided to keep him out as a precaution.

"He kind of got landed on, and it was a little painful and we weren’t – he was politicking to try to come back in the game, but I was a little worried off the rust to go and do that," McDaniel said. "We kind of held him back, and we’ll see what it looks like tomorrow."

McDaniel said that because the injury was to the same knee Achane hurt once already, it was best not to take chances.

"Someone landed on the same knee," McDaniel said. "So that’s kind of – we just didn’t want to mess with him. We had some positive feedback from the training staff at the end of the second quarter and after halftime, but I didn’t feel like at that point that would have been fair to him."

The Dolphins are on a short work week, but McDaniel's comments suggest that Achane seems likely to play on Black Friday against the Jets.