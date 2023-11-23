De'Von Achane, Terron Armstead questionable to play Friday

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane's Black Friday status remains up in the air.

Achane is listed as questionable to play for the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium against the Jets on Friday. His return from injured reserve last Sunday was cut short when he hurt the same knee that put him on the list in the first place.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is also among the players listed as questionable. He's also dealing with a knee injury and was tagged as limited in practice all week, although today and Tuesday were merely walkthroughs.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), guard Lester Cotton (hip), offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique), and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) are the other questionable players. Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) is considered doubtful.